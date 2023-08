Police were called just before 11.30am. Photo / NZME

A person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Rotorua.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Lake Rd near the intersection of Bennetts Rd just before 11.30am, a spokeswoman said.

She said there were serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

There were blockages on Lake Rd.

Fire and ambulance were also called.

More to come.