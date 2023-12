The incident was reported to police around 3pm.

Two people have been injured after two vehicles crashed in Rotorua, with reports a “small fire” may have started after power lines were knocked down, police say.

The police spokesman said the crash on Tumoana Rd in Tikitere was reported about 3.07pm.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were in attendance.

It comes after a Rotorua couple died and three people were seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 30 yesterday.

