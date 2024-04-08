Police were called to the SH30 crash about 5.18am.

A major highway is closed and one person is seriously injured after a crash near Rotorua.

A spokeswoman said police were called to the two-vehicle collision on State Highway 30 at Tikitere about 5.18am.

SH30 is now closed between SH34 Rotoma and SH33 at Tikitere.

The crash happened between Te Puea and Lake Rotokawau Rds.

Traffic control is in place and both fire and ambulance services were called, the spokeswoman said. A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.























