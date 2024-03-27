Police received a report of the crash at 3pm today.

One person has been seriously injured in a crash between a ute and a truck in Hamurana near Rotorua and a road is closed.

A police spokeswoman said the car and truck collision was reported at 3pm on Hamurana Rd, near the intersection with Tauranga Direct Rd.

One person was reported to have serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital, a police media statement said.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said it received the crash report at 3pm and assisted police and St John at the scene.