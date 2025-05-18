Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two cars collided on Fairy Springs Rd.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Fairy Springs Rd on Saturday night.

Hato Hone St John, police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were all called to the crash, between the Russell Rd intersection and the Koutu traffic lights, at about 9.45pm.

A Hato Hone spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit responded.

She said the crews assessed and treated one patient in a minor condition at the scene, and transported one patient to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said three fire trucks responded but no people were trapped.