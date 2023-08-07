Two men have walked away from a dramatic car crash without injury after an alleged fleeing driver incident in Rotorua.

The crash on Amohau St/State Highway 30A early on Sunday morning was captured on CCTV from a nearby business and supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post.

The footage shows the out-of-control vehicle launching into the air, spinning and skidding as sparks fly, before finally coming to a halt with its horn blaring. A vehicle with flashing lights on follows.

The crash happened on a bend opposite a commercial area on one of the main roads through central Rotorua.

Video of the aftermath of the crash shows the heavily damaged vehicle on the road.

A police spokeswoman said two 18-year-old males were arrested after the crash.

Police allege the vehicle sped past a stationary police vehicle around 12.40am. The police vehicle activated its red and blue lights and followed, the spokeswoman said.

Shortly afterwards, the vehicle alleged to have fled was found after it crashed into a lamp post and the two men were taken into custody, she said.

No injuries were reported, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it was notified of the incident but did not attend.