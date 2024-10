Police are on the hunt for a woman who randomly attacked a baby while in its mother's arms at a shopping centre. Video / WA Police

Three people have been injured, one critically, in a crash near Rotorua.

A police spokesman said they were called to a single-vehicle crash where a car had gone off State Highway 30, near Lake Rotokawau Rd in Tikitere about 4.30am.

One person was found in a critical condition and two people in a moderate condition, he said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.