A car rolled after a three-vehicle crash in Paradise Valley Rd last night.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash on Paradise Valley Rd, near Clayton Rd, shortly before 9pm.

“One car ended on its roof, however, no injuries were reported.

“The road was closed for a short time but has since reopened,” the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two trucks from Rotorua central station were sent to the scene.

No people were trapped in the crash, she said.

Hato Hone St John have been approached for comment.



