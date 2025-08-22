Growing up in Whakatāne, Moss was one of five brothers, so he knew the bustle of a big family household.
The family moved to England when Moss was in his early 20s. While the rest of his family eventually returned to New Zealand, Moss decided to stay behind.
He landed a job as a groundskeeper with Southend Council, unknowingly working for his future father-in-law, Rob Everest.
As luck would have it, he ended up moving in with Everest. Moss had nowhere to stay, and Everest, with his six-bedroom farmhouse, offered him a spare room.
Sharing the same roof, it wasn’t long before Moss met Everest’s daughter, Corrina.
Cozens recalled the story her mum told of how her parents first got together. At the beginning, “Mum did not like him,” she said. The fact her dad had brought Peter home was enough for her to think, there’s “no way I’m dating him”.
But fate had other ideas. When a 15-year-old Corrina was “desperate” for a ride to a friend’s birthday party, she reluctantly asked Moss for a lift. From that night on, the two were inseparable.
They were each other’s “best friends” and went on to share more than 40 years of marriage, Cozens said.
After nine years living in the UK, Moss returned to New Zealand in 1986 with his new bride, ready to start the next chapter of their lives together.
The couple settled in Edgecumbe, raising two boys and a girl. Moss worked with Bay Milk Distributors, but that quickly changed in 1991 when disaster struck.
Cozens said the money would go directly toward her mum’s needs as she learned to navigate life without her husband.
She said the family would continue “just being together”, cherishing the joy that Moss had loved most.
