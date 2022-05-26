Hank (right) and Nan Buissink are auctioning leadlight sculptures to raise money for animals left behind in the Ukraine conflict. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hank (right) and Nan Buissink are auctioning leadlight sculptures to raise money for animals left behind in the Ukraine conflict. Photo / Andrew Warner

Like most of the world, Hank and Nan Buissink looked on in horror as millions of Ukrainians were forced to flee from their homes.

As the retired Rotorua couple watched the war play out on their television screen, there was one question they kept asking themselves.

"Who is going to look after the animals?" Hank Buissink asked the Rotorua Weekender.

"I couldn't think of leaving our dog behind, or our cat."

Hank Buissink said seeing refugees being separated from their pets nearly broke his heart.

Hank (right) and Nan Buissink are auctioning leadlight sculptures to raise money for animals left behind in the Ukraine conflict. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Money will come for people to be fed," the 86-year-old said. "Money will come for them to rebuild Ukraine. But the animals?"

Buissink and his wife Nan began looking around for ways to help.

"If you look you'll find quite a few organisations helping the animals in Ukraine," Buissink said.

Then the couple saw Kiwi Tim Groenendaal on TV.

On Seven Sharp, Groenendaal talked about his initiative Animals for Animals, a Crowdfunding campaign to support Ukraine's leading animal welfare charity.

The Buissinks decided Animals for Animals would be the ideal recipient for their support.

"My aim is to raise between $6000 and $10,000," Buissink said.

Hank Buissink has been creating leadlight artworks for 40 years. Photo / Andrew Warner

Buissink has been making leadlight artworks and sculptures in his garage for more than 40 years, since he and his wife moved to New Zealand from Zambia.

"I was always very interested in leadlight because of the cathedrals all over the world."

Buissink took a course in the craft and slowly became more daring. Now, his creations are part of churches, schools, memorials and homes all over the North Island.

For the sculptures he intended to sell at Palmers Rotorua in support of the work of Animals for Animals, Buissink had a very definite design in mind.

"The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine," Buissink said. "They have millions and millions of them. If only you could still see those fields.

"Ukraine is the biggest supplier of sunflower oil in the world."

Buissink said the sad situation in the country meant he was not sure if Ukraine would be able to harvest sunflowers this year.

"That's why I made [this sculpture] with the sunflower and the Ukrainian flag through it."

Palmers Rotorua store owner Sandy Cleland. Photo / Andrew Warner

Buissink said he wanted to make three of the same statues and then smaller works featuring leadlight butterflies set in wood with hopeful slogans.

Then he would sell the art to the highest bidder.

"People could be generous and instead of say $250 they could pay $400.

"We will make sure the money [goes to Tim Groenendaal]."

Buissink's sculptures will be on sale at Palmers Rotorua.

Palmers Rotorua store owner Sandy Cleland said she was "definitely behind" the Buissinks' initiative.

"I think they're beautiful works of art," Cleland said. "We've already had lots of positive reactions."

Hank Buissink's leadlight sculptures are being sold at Palmers Rotorua. Proceeds will be donated to Animals for Animals.