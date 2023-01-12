Phoebe Anderson performs at Country in the Park in 2020. Photo / Stephen Parker

Phoebe Anderson performs at Country in the Park in 2020. Photo / Stephen Parker

Gather up your blankets or fold-out chairs and pack up a picnic lunch before heading along to Country in the Park this weekend.

The Geyserland Country Music Club is excited to be bringing the event back on Sunday, January 15, with a fun day out where all can enjoy country sounds. It will be from 11am to 3.30pm at the Band Rotunda in the Government Gardens.

Club secretary Bruce Beesley says there will be four or five guest artists from other clubs around the Waikato/Bay of Plenty regions, along with about a dozen singers from the local club, performing. The singers will be accompanied by a band.

He says last year there were too many Covid restrictions around events for them to run Country in the Park, and it had to be cancelled.

“We are looking forward to it this year. It is about having locals come to have a great day out, enjoying country music, and hopefully the sunshine.

“It’s a fun, free day out that we have been running for about 10 years now.”

Picnics, fold-out chairs and country music come together at Country in the Park. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Geyserland Country Music Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month from 1pm to 3pm and the third Sunday of the month from 1pm to 4.30pm, at the Rotorua Bowling Club.

Bruce says he joined the club in 2017, and that what he enjoys about being a member is the music and camaraderie.

“It’s a great bunch of people. Everybody has the same mindset and we play some great music. Hopefully we can get more people to come along, especially young people.”

For more information, go to the Geyserland Country Music Club Facebook page.

The details

- What: Country in the Park

- When: Sunday, January 15, 11am to 3.30pm

- Where: Band Rotunda in the Government Gardens

- Free entry