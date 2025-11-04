LGNZ director of partnerships and advocacy, Ranjani Ponnuchetty said the workshop was designed to help councillors and community board members “hit the ground running”.
First-time and returning councillors received a crash course or timely refresher on their duties at a Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) induction training session on Monday.
New Rotorua Lakes councillors Ben Sandford and Te Rika Temara-Benfell were among attendees, alongside several returning councillors and the mayor at the Rydges hotelin Whakarewarewa.
The full-day workshop covered topics such as understanding an elected member’s role, upcoming government reforms, building iwi relationships, effective decision-making, personal safety, risk management, and working with the media – including social media.
After previous bids for mayor and Rotorua MP, former Olympian Sandford has some experience as a public figure on social media.
Rotorua’s new council will have its first full meeting on November 26.
