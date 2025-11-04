Advertisement
Rotorua councillors attend Local Government New Zealand governance training

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
LGNZ director of partnerships and advocacy, Ranjani Ponnuchetty said the workshop was designed to help councillors and community board members “hit the ground running”.

First-time and returning councillors received a crash course or timely refresher on their duties at a Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) induction training session on Monday.

New Rotorua Lakes councillors Ben Sandford and Te Rika Temara-Benfell were among attendees, alongside several returning councillors and the mayor at the Rydges hotel

