Updated

Rotorua council election: City’s reputation key issue in mayoral tourism debate

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Mayoral candidates Robert Lee (left), Haehaetu Barrett and Tania Tapsell during The Great Rotorua Debate at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Mathew Nash

People around the country are too “scared” to come to Rotorua, a mayoral hopeful has claimed.

Council candidates, industry leaders and community members gathered at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre on Monday night to hear three of Rotorua’s five mayoral candidates outline their tourism plans in a debate ahead of

