Mayoral candidates Robert Lee (left), Haehaetu Barrett and Tania Tapsell during The Great Rotorua Debate at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Mathew Nash
People around the country are too “scared” to come to Rotorua, a mayoral hopeful has claimed.
Council candidates, industry leaders and community members gathered at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre on Monday night to hear three of Rotorua’s five mayoral candidates outline their tourism plans in a debate ahead ofnext month’s election.
Incumbent Tania Tapsell and mayoral challengers Robert Lee and Haehaetu Barrett were present and around 120 people attended.
Rebuilding Rotorua’s reputation and repairing its visitor perception dominated the discussion.
Rotorua had the joint-second-lowest approval rating across the country when it came to crime. One factor the 2022 report attributed this to was the “clusters of motels” used for emergency and transitional housing associated with antisocial behaviour and crime.
Rotorua data from New Zealand Police shows a 2.5% drop in all crimes in the year to July 2025, compared with the preceding 12 months. However, crimes against a person, including violent crimes like assault, increased by 0.79%.
Velocity Valley managing director Simon Short, who was at the meeting, told Local Democracy Reporting on Tuesday there had “definitely” been improvements in Rotorua.
He believed Rotorua was now suffering from a “perception” issue, with “negative” media reporting not helping.
“Every single town has the same problems but in Rotorua the perception seems to be amplified.
“It’s not a true perception of what the town is like, it’s a beautiful city.”
Candidates at Monday’s meeting also fielded questions on adventure tourism, RotoruaNZ funding and revenue generation.
Haydn Marriner, chairman of the Backpacker Youth and Adventure Tourism Association, was a moderator on the evening. He said it was ”vital” to hear from the candidates and hoped young and adventure travellers would be considered as a key demographic in future.
“They make up 25% of New Zealand’s market, spend more on leisure, drive social media advocacy, and present the biggest growth potential, especially as Rotorua sits at just 85% of pre-Covid international arrivals.”
Mayoral candidate Don Paterson could not attend due to a family emergency. He provided a pre-recorded video that detailed TV and film productions, a revitalised events calendar, golf tourism and upscaling the airport as his four key tourism platforms.
The event was co-hosted by the Rotorua Tourism Investment Partnership and the Backpacker Youth and Adventure Tourism Association.
Voting in Rotorua’s local elections remains open until October 11.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.