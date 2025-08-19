One local business owner, who didn’t want to be named, said traffic had “definitely” got worse – backing up as far as Gee Rd.

Another spoke of motorists taking matters into their own hands, using the central reservation and left-hand shoulder to skip queuing traffic and reach their destination quicker.

An NZTA spokesperson confirmed there have been four complaints regarding longer journey times and peak-time traffic.

That figure was considered a “normal and inherent” impact of motorists adjusting to a new layout.

Rotorua Lakes Council infrastructure and assets group manager Stavros Michael. Photo / Laura Smith

“We are urging people to be patient and take care as they adjust to the new intersection and road layout changes, which is one lane in each direction and used by all vehicle types.”

Queues were expected to ease as signals were “fine-tuned” to improve traffic flow.

The work forms part of the Connect Rotorua Project, a joint initiative with Rotorua Lakes Council designed to improve safety, manage traffic flow and support housing growth in the area.

“This is a significant road improvement project, and like many such projects, there may be temporary impacts on traffic flow,” Stavros Michael, infrastructure and assets group manager, said.

Traffic backed up on Te Ngae Rd after traffic lights at the State Highway 30 and Wharenui Rd intersection became operational recently. Photo / Ben Fraser

He said traffic signals were a “well-recognised” method for managing local and state highway traffic in areas of, or with the potential for, significant growth.

The council had received just one complaint from the public, which was passed on to NZTA.

Police have confirmed they are unaware of any crashes at the location since the signals were turned on.

“We would ask the public to familiarise themselves with the new traffic light system and drive in accordance with road rules,” a spokesperson said.

Traffic backed up on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Mokoia Community Association is situated on Vaughan Rd, a few hundred metres from the new traffic lights. General manager Maylene Papuni said she had not yet heard of any negative reactions from the community.

She said it would take time for the community to “adjust” to the new layout but believed a slight increase in traffic time was a small price to pay for the benefits offered.

“If the changes help children and whānau cross the road safely from school to their bus stop or to do their shopping, then that’s worthwhile.”

The new traffic signals at Wharenui Rd are part of a wider eastern corridor project that also includes upgrades to turning lanes, stormwater and water services, footpaths and shared paths.

The upgrades sit within phase one of the wider Connect Rotorua programme. Phases two and three remain unfunded at this stage and their progress will depend on regional growth and development.

