The 2023 Aotearoa Bike Challenge is a great incentive to get out on your bikes throughout February - pictured are a group of riders during a Frocks on Bikes event. Photo / Supplied

Click on your helmets, get those legs pedalling and wheels whirring in the 2023 Aotearoa Bike Challenge this February.

In this challenge people can ride anywhere, any time, and earn points. The more points you earn, the further you climb the leaderboards and the better your chance to win prizes.

It’s free to participate and is open to everyone in New Zealand. According to its website, there are 2199 workplaces and 16,148 people registered for the 2023 challenge so far.

Rachel Doelman, Rotorua Lakes Council sustainable journeys co-ordinator, says the main benefit of the Aotearoa Bike Challenge (ABC) being an annual event is that lots of people now know about it, and look forward to it every February.

She says workplaces can use it in their Workplace Travel Plans and as a Workplace Wellbeing initiative.

“February is the perfect month for it to be held, as the weather is usually good and people are still fresh at the beginning of a new year.”

The challenge suits all levels of riders, from total beginners to the experienced, and there are heaps of prizes to be won, including spot prizes for just participating, she says.

“Participants can get points for encouraging others and the more experienced can ride their little hearts out to compete with individuals nationally for the most kilometres ridden.

“Within workplaces, departments can compete against each other which creates camaraderie and encourages people to commute sustainably. Workplaces of similar sizes are grouped accordingly and compete against each other for places.”

Rachel says biking is a great way to get exercise, as you can exercise without necessarily making a point to do so: “This is often referred to as ‘incidental exercise’. So instead of driving to work, you can ride.

“A short trip may not feel like ‘real exercise’, but over a week, month, year all of these short trips add up and contribute to your overall fitness and wellbeing.”

She says other benefits of biking are that it is a cost-effective way to get around for short-medium trips, especially with the fuel tax relief ending shortly.

“Not so noticeable on a personal level perhaps, but beneficial for everyone is that every biked trip instead of a car trip saves some carbon emissions from being released into the atmosphere.”

When asked why Rotorua was a great location for a challenge like this one, Rachel said it is because the Rotorua urban area is really compact and, for the most part, flat.

She says people might be surprised by how quick it is to bike to places they assume would take longer to reach.

“Although the shared path network doesn’t cover the whole city yet, it is growing, so many suburbs are accessible by safe cycling routes for the whole or partial journey.

“If your workplace is signed up to the ABC, keep an eye on the ABC website and the RLC Safe and Sustainable Journeys page for event information. If you need help with route planning, please email the team at cycling@rotorualc.nz.”

Mathew Nash, Sport Bay of Plenty communications team leader, agrees that biking is a great way to get active for people of all ages, ability levels and experience. He says it is beneficial for our cardiovascular system and joint health.

“Physical exercise also has massive benefits for our mental health, especially when exploring some of New Zealand’s beautiful landscapes on two wheels.

“The Aotearoa Bike Challenge, therefore, is a great incentive for people to build their biking confidence.”

He says for those who are not regular riders, have lapsed out of regular cycling or lack the motivation, it can be daunting to dust off the bike and get back out there.

“This event is fun, free and offers plenty of support and encouragement for those getting back in the saddle.

“Meanwhile, for those more seasoned riders, it offers an opportunity to test themselves and set some fun goals to achieve.”

Mathew says biking can be easily incorporated into the everyday Kiwi’s already busy life.

“The Ministry of Health recommends that adults do at least 2.5 hours of moderate or 1 hour 15 minutes of vigorous physical activity spread throughout the week. But some people struggle to achieve that goal.

“Riding your bike to work, or to meet a friend for lunch, can help you meet those recommendations.”

He says Rotorua is the mountain biking capital of New Zealand, and that our various trails catering for all experience levels - along with the fantastic network of shared pathways - make Rotorua one of Aotearoa’s best places to get on two wheels.

- To register for the 2023 Aotearoa Bike Challenge go to www.lovetoride.net/nz.