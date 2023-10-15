Amy Nattrass, from Coastguard Rotorua Lakes, was awarded the New Zealand Coastguard's Emerging (Young) Volunteer of the Year for 2023.

When Amy Nattrass was 9, she was terrified of the water.

“I was holding onto the boat for dear life,” Nattrass told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Now, boats are her “happy place” and water has become her obsession.

This week, Nattrass was named the New Zealand Coastguard’s Emerging (Young) Volunteer of the Year for 2023 for her work at the Rotorua Lakes and Taupo Coastguard units.

Nattrass said some sailing classes when she was younger changed her reaction to boats and the water.

“Once I realised the boat wasn’t going to tip over I think that helped.

“Being given the opportunity to helm, to drive, having that control makes you feel like it’s not that bad.”

Nattrass didn’t just conquer her fears, she soon became a Young Mariner junior leader and then an assistant leader.

Her journey continued as she transitioned to the Tauranga Young Mariners and took on the role of assistant national advisor, eventually becoming the national advisor.

Nattrass currently serves as the secretary for two Coastguard New Zealand units, Rotorua Lakes and Taupo, in addition to her on-water volunteering.

Based in Pāpāmoa, Nattrass is one of the youngest people in the country to have qualified for the skipper restricted limits certificate and is about to complete her senior crew phase which will make her one of only two female skippers in her unit.

These days, when Nattrass steps on to a boat, she relaxes.

“Coastguard is my life,” Nattrass said.

“Lakes can be more dangerous than the ocean in my opinion. It’s colder, less buoyant so things happen quicker.

“We’re the peace of mind for people that do go out on the lakes. I love being a part of that.”

Nattrass said the best part of being involved in the Coastguard was the people.

“The crew is always there. They’re really supportive, kind of like a second family. We all share the same passion. You kind of don’t have to sit there with the awkward small talk you just got in there and talk about the boats and the water.”

Highlights of Nattrass’ three years in the Coastguard have included weekly and fortnightly training sessions.

“Last year we went out for a fake plane crash. Our trainer went out and set up 100 compostable soup containers and each of them was labelled with the name of a fake passenger and an injury.

“We could only take five of our ‘rescues’ on board at a time. That was a really fun night.”

Amy Nattrass is one of the youngest people in the country to have qualified for the Skipper Restricted Limits certificate.

In real life, Nattrass was involved in rescuing two people who had fallen off a jet ski on Boxing Day.

“I was at the ramp coordinating ambulance and telling people to move when the boat came back in. It was an adrenaline rush at the time. That was a cool outcome.”

Nattrass’ other Coastguard tasks include taking meeting minutes, checking the boats, and ordering uniforms.

“I do the little bits and pieces no one has time to do,” Nattrass said.

Nattrass said it was amazing to receive the award, which came as a complete surprise.

“I feel pride in knowing that my efforts have made a positive impact and further fuels my commitment to volunteering for Coastguard.”

Coastguard New Zealand chief executive Callum Gillespie said the Coastguard was lucky to have Nattrass on their team.

“Amy gives her all for Coastguard, both on and off the water,” Gillespie said.

“We’re extremely lucky to have Amy’s skills and enthusiasm, paving the way for our next generation of Coastguard leaders.”

Nattrass said she encouraged anyone looking for a cause to volunteer for Coastguard.

“Give it a go.”

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.