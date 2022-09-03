16-year-old Emma Tindale from Rotorua's Mid Island Gym Sports will be headed to Bulgaria in November. Photo / Laura Smith

16-year-old Emma Tindale from Rotorua's Mid Island Gym Sports will be headed to Bulgaria in November. Photo / Laura Smith

A Taupō teen will be tumbling onto the world stage to represent New Zealand at the World Age Group Championships in Bulgaria this November.

Sixteen-year-old Emma Tindale, from Rotorua's Mid Island Gym Sports, was the first from her gym to represent the country at a world championship in 43 years.

The last athlete to do so was Mid Island's women's artistic coach Lynette Farkash.

TIndale will be tumbling in the 15-16 age group.

The athlete has been tumbling in Rotorua for four years, but has been a gymnast since she was 7. She joined the Rotorua gym when her coach in Taupō moved away.

"It worked out pretty well."

Emma Tindale will compete in tumbling in Bulgaria. Photo / Supplied

She saw the fast paced sport as unique and loved the challenge that came with it.

"Pretty much every competition there is a lot of adrenaline."

Tindale said she gravitated towards niche sports that were harder.

People were always interested to know how she moved through the air.

"Not many people can do a backflip, not many people can do a cartwheel."

The selection process for the world competition was a long one, but the final stage was when she competed in Invercargill at the NZ Gymnastics Championships in July.

Then about a week ago, she got the news.

Expecting to receive a letter, it was a moment of surprise when her mum got an email informing her of the selection.

Taupō teen Emma Tindale will represent New Zealand at the World Age Group Championships. Photo / Laura Smith

"Mum just gets this email, and she's like, 'oh', and I said, 'what is it?'.

"And she's like, 'you got selected, yay'."

Her excitement for overseas competitions was not something that came initially, she said.

Having had opportunities in the past years to do so, Tindale had not wanted to go due to the cost and a lack of confidence.

She said she would quit the sport in the next few years.

"I just want to make the most of it while I can. I don't think everyone gets this opportunity so I might as well take it."

While some categories had set routines, hers did not. This meant she had the chance to be creative in making the routine herself.

She was not yet sure what this would include, but she and her coach had ideas.

"My style is I will learn a skill the day or two before and give it a crack."

The trip would cost between $5000 and $8000 and would be self-funded.

A Givealittle page has been created to raise the money.