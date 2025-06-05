Von Trampski told the Rotorua Daily Post she made a habit of picking up litter. She often went on rubbish-collecting outings with friends, but said joining Raethel’s group took the experience to another level and she “really enjoyed it”.
She collected rubbish on Saturday for almost two and a half hours.
Raethel said: “She was lucky to get home because her wheelchair almost ran out of battery!”
Von Trampski was now doing her own June clean-up challenge. Every day this month she substitutes her wheelchair for her walker to pick up rubbish.
“Maybe if people see this crazy old lady out there picking up rubbish, it will inspire a few others to hopefully not litter in the first place, but to also pick some up,” she said.
She said vaping products, cigarette butts, beer bottle tops and broken glass were frequent finds.
Raethel said he hoped to get in contact with larger companies whose rubbish he often saw littered around Rotorua and wider New Zealand.
These included a large beverage company whose products were often found littered across the region, he said.
Bunnings Rotorua donated 50 buckets for Saturday’s clean-up.
“Bunnings are in almost every major city in New Zealand so I’m going to see if I can get them to sponsor some buckets, bags, and gloves,” he said.