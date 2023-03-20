Some of the 58 Rotorua Citizen Advice Bureau volunteers.

Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau volunteers have hit the floor running in 2023, with almost 2000 clients coming through their doors in the first two months.

Manager Jane Eynon-Richards said considering several there were statutory holidays during this two-month period, the figure of 1992 people helped already was amazing.

“This show just how important it is for people to be able to access sound, immediate information and advice.”

Conditions of work and inquiries around rights at work had been the biggest issues the volunteers had been dealing with this year, followed closely by relationship matters and tenancy issues.

“People are unsure about their rights when they are asked to work longer hours or told they cannot take leave when they want to. Others sadly do not have an employment agreement – something that is required under law in New Zealand,” Eynon-Richards said.

“Others enquire about how to get a protection order, how they can get to see their grandchildren when the parents have separated, and what their rights are over property when a relationship breaks down.

“We are fortunate that we have great information resources we can use in these instances, as well as the ability to make a short legal appointment at the clinics we provide supported by the local legal fraternity.”

Eynon-Richards said tenancy questions were a regular occurrence.

“Can a landlord increase my bond when they increase my rent? How much notice needs to be given to end a tenancy? What is the procedure when a rented house goes on the market? [Those] are all frequent questions the volunteers are asked.”

The volunteers are able to research the issues asked, find options or answers and also advocate at times on behalf of clients.

“Considering the bureau is staffed by 58 volunteers and only has one part-time paid manager, the difference this organisation makes to so many people in our community is mind-boggling,” Eynon-Richards said.

“It is a grassroots organisation that operates on the smell of an oily-rag, but has wide-ranging positive outcomes for so many people.”

March 20-26 is the national annual awareness week for the organisation, when the contribution it makes to the community is celebrated and the service further promoted.

This year’s theme is celebrating the diversity of the bureau members and the community it serves.