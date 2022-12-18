Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch needs volunteers

People enjoyed a Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch in 2016 when it was held at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Ben Fraser

People enjoyed a Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch in 2016 when it was held at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Ben Fraser

A free Christmas Day Community Lunch is being held for families and community members who might be alone, wanting company, or struggling financially this Christmas.

The annual Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch is taking place at the Energy Events Centre on December 25.

It has not been able to run over the last couple years due to Covid-19 restrictions, and kitchen co-ordinator Karen Groot said the Rotorua Association of Ministers team is happy to be back with the event again.

“These last two years have been pretty hectic for people, so it’s great to be able to open up this year.”

The lunch event is run by a collective of churches through the Rotorua Association of Ministers.

This will be Groot’s ninth year cooking for the lunch, and she said for her, it was about serving the community and and reminding people of the reason for the season, which is Jesus.

She said the food used for the lunch came from donations, and some of the items on the menu would include pork, ham, chicken, stuffing, potatoes, pumpkin and other vegetables/salads, as well as a variety of puddings such as jelly, icecream and Christmas cake.

She said they would be capping the meals at 400, and to make it happen they needed volunteers. Volunteer roles could include cooking, serving, hosting and cleaning up.

Groot said they needed about 30 volunteers the day before to help prepare the food, and then about 120 volunteers to help the day itself run smoothly.

She said some people did also contribute Christmas presents or decorations to the event.

They wanted to thank the Rotorua Lakes Council for donating the use of facilities and some of their security and workers, she said.

“The team would like to acknowledge their Christmas spirit. Without them, I think we wouldn’t be able to do it.

“Also, thank you to all the churches and the Rotorua Ministers Association.”

She said the event would have hand sanitiser and masks for those who would prefer to use them, and implored people to stay home if they were sick on the day.

Those who want to register to attend the lunch or put themselves forward as volunteers can go to the Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch Facebook page, or visit the Citizens Advice Bureau at 1143 Eruera St.