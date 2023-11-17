Rotorua Christmas Appeal: Miss Rotorua, MP, Business Chamber back food bank

The annual appeal, in conjunction with The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, supports the Rotorua Salvation Army food bank. Corps officer Hana Seddon talks about the power of giving.

Everybody should be able to enjoy Christmas.

This was one of the reasons community leaders and representatives are getting behind this year’s Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal and encouraging others to do the same.

Supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal runs until December 23 and aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the food bank’s shelves and assist the Salvation Army with continuing its work through the Christmas period and into 2024.

As the 2023 appeal’s first week draws to a close, locals have shared why they believe getting involved in the cause this Christmas will leave a positive impact on the Rotorua community.

The Hits Rotorua radio host Paul Hickey said, “It’s a special time of the year, and everybody deserves to be able to enjoy it.”

Hickey said it was “the season of giving” and a “chance to show our manaakitanga, so all the people in our community can celebrate with a little less stress”.

He said Fill The Bus, held on December 6, was a “major community event”.

“I just love the way we come together for others in the city. From school children to big business, it is rewarding to see how we can all do a little bit to make a big difference.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody on the day, seeing the smiles and feeling the positive vibes from people knowing they are doing their bit.”

The Hits Rotorua host Paul Hickey is excited for this year's appeal and Fill the Bus. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said “Rotorua people are extremely generous” and the appeal was a “great initiative”, which has been supported over many years.

The National Party MP said it was a time to “give back to those without the most in the community”.

He said it was one of the “many good things of Rotorua” to “help those who will be doing it a bit hard at the moment”.

McClay said his office on Amohau Street was running a collection centre for food donations.

Miss Rotorua 2023 winner Pareuruora Rangirangi said, “Sometimes we are in better circumstances than others and [are] able to give a little.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rangirangi said life could sometimes throw “curve balls” and people could find themselves needing support.

“Having The Salvation Army food bank assist with food parcels when my family and I have needed it has been a blessing.

“I have witnessed many families blessed by this service and the generosity of our community. (We are) truly grateful.”

Pareuruora Rangirangi was crowned Miss Rotorua 2023. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Otonga Primary School principal Gareth Cunliffe and his staff have supported the appeal for a number of years.

”We should all get involved as it teaches tamariki a sense of community and giving to others - manaaiki,” Cunliffe said.

”The cost of living crisis has affected many families and this drive is much-needed support for them over the festive season.”

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said, “The Rotorua Chamber is a keen supporter of the Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Christmas Appeal.

“We encourage members and the public alike to support the appeal in whatever way you can.

“Let’s all help this six-week Christmas Appeal bring some joy to the lives of our less fortunate Rotorua people. Good mahi Daily Post and our Salvation Army!”

In 2022, the appeal raised $76,500 worth of donations as the soaring cost of living forced some people out of their homes and pushed others to their financial limits.

This year, the appeal hopes to raise even more, lending a hand to those turning to the food bank for help, including people with jobs and mortgages struggling to feed their families.