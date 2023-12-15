The annual appeal, in conjunction with The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, supports the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank. Corps officer Hana Seddon talks about the power of giving.

The people of Rotorua have proved there’s no limit to their generosity.

With one week left of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, donations have reached a value of $81,533.10 - topping last year’s final tally by more than $5000.

Supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal runs until December 23 and aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves and assist the Salvation Army with its work through the Christmas period and into 2024.

In 2022, the appeal raised $76,500 worth of donations as the soaring cost of living forced some people out of their homes and pushed others to their financial limits.

This year, it was hoped the appeal would raise even more, lending a hand to those turning to the foodbank for help, including people with jobs and mortgages struggling to feed their families.

Within five weeks the appeal has reached this goal. Donations have come pouring in over the past week, including 101 items from Scope Cafe and 98 items or $245 worth of donations from Kilwell Fibrelab.

Scope Cafe owner Dana Greer told the Rotorua Daily Post after the cafe’s can drive that donations were still coming in over the weekend.

When told of the current tally, Greer said she was “blown away”.

“Honestly that has put the biggest smile on my face, just the thought that so many families can have a better Christmas than they would have ever hoped for.”

Greer said the tally, one week before the end of the appeal, proved those living in Rotorua were surrounded by love.

“We know how awesome Rotorua is. We don’t need to be convinced. This just reconfirms that our people, our community are amazing. They pull through every time.”

Greer said Scope Cafe would still accept donation drop-offs.

Regarding the donation from Kilwell, Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon said the company was known for getting high-quality tools into people’s hands so they could put food on the table.

“We want to do the same but in a different way,” Seddon said.

“The foodbank is only one part of our operation and often a first connection to enable us to keep working together with whānau and get some great tools in their hands so they can experience life in all its fullness.”

Seddon said while the $81,533 was amazing, there was still one week of the appeal to go.

“We’ve gathered more support this year than we have in previous years but don’t think that there’s not more room to give.

“There’s more need this year than before. Every bit of support is super helpful right now.”