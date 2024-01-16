Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in relation to the incident. Photo / NZME

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a child was struck in the face by gel gun pellets in Rotorua last year.

A woman reported that her 11-year-old son had been injured after being hit by pellets fired by a man in a passing car on Pererika St on November 1.

The woman and her son had been taking part in a rubbish pick-up organised by the Scouts.

”Fortunately the injuries suffered by the young boy were not serious, but it was a distressing incident for him and his mum, and for the other children who were nearby at the time,” Detective Sergeant Richard Lang said in a statement today.

The man has also been charged in relation to similar offending against two other people on October 31.

”I’m pleased for all concerned that we have been able to hold someone to account for this senseless behaviour,” Lang said.

The 21-year-old man is facing three charges of discharging a firearm in or near a place/dwelling, and one charge of behaving threateningly.

He is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court on January 24.











