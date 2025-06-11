Tāmati Coffey and Tia Smith at the Rotorua Chamber of Pride's new office space at the Rotorua Arts Village. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Coffey and Smith, who are two of seven trustees, said they organised events two years ago under the Rotorua Chamber of Pride umbrella, but they were now officially registered as a charitable trust.

Coffey said there was a clear need for an official group in Rotorua, with 2023 Census data showing there were 1938 people locally who were part of the rainbow community.

“We are here, we are in everyone’s families and we want to celebrate that.”

The trust is this weekend holding the Matariki Pride festival, with four events held over three days.

The first is Reel Queer Short Films on Thursday at Reading Cinema from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Smith said the event would start with songs from Nikau Grace, followed by the screening of four short films and a question-and-answer session with local filmmakers.

Friday sees the Matariki Pride Panel at Te Runanga Tea House from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Coffey will host a panel comprising local singer and dancer Turanga Merito, drag queen Kola Gin and social media influencers Courtnee and Maria Amorangi.

“It’ll be like Graham Norton but me as the Māori Graham Norton,” Coffey said.

On Saturday, there will be a Rainbow Whānau Picnic at the Lakefront where trustees will man the barbecue from 1pm to 3pm.

On Saturday night the trust will host a Matariki Pride Quiz and Party Night at Level 13 Theme Rooms and Bar from 7pm featuring trustee Kevin Miniter as quiz master and entertainment from fellow trustee Nanu Turner as part of The Gayles.

All events, apart from the free picnic, are $5 entry.

Coffey said it was about providing a safe place, event or friendship group among like-minded people.

The trust was holding regular events including Redwoods walks, drinks nights, games nights and “queerative” workshops.

He said collectively they offered a wealth of knowledge and advice in dealing with the complexities of being perceived as different.

“If we can support them, we know they can become better versions of themselves ... We want to help make Rotorua welcoming and accepting of our rainbow families.”

Coffey said the trust had completed a strategic plan and among its objectives was to work more with social services and schools to offer support and employ a project manager part-time within the next six months.

The group has funding from Rotorua Trust, Geyser Foundation and Rainbow NZ Charitable Trust and more applications were being made.

Coffey said their new office space at the Rotorua Arts Village was a perfect fit.

“The arts community has always been a space where our community have found sanctuary since forever ago. It’s beautiful to be in a creative space where you have art exhibitions, pottery classes, yoga classes down the hall and a cafe. We are part of this collective now and we feel we have found our community within the arts community.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.