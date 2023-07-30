Police were called to three separate alleged burglaries, including a ram raid, in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Central Mall was ram raided this morning.

The ram raid, as well as two other alleged burglaries, kept Bay of Plenty police busy in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to reports of a ram raid on Amohau St in Rotorua just before 3am.

A reporter at the scene later this morning said it appeared Rotorua Central Mall had been broken into. She said a lot of glass could be see seen in the car park and a police officer was stationed outside.

The reporter said the entrance closest to Victoria St had debris all over the floor and part of the entryway looked to be hanging down.

Earlier, police received a report of an alleged burglary at a commercial premises on Onslow St in Kawerau around 12.45am.

Just after 5am, police in Whakatāne were called to The Strand after two reports of people entering a commercial premises.

A police spokeswoman said there was not anything to suggest the alleged burglaries were linked at this stage.

She said police are making inquiries.



