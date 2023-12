Police were called to the Rotorua CBD this morning.

Seven people have been arrested following a crash and an alleged fight in the Rotorua CBD.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Tutanekai St around 11:50am.

“Police have taken seven people into custody following a physical altercation.

“It appears a minor collision occurred involving two vehicles and the occupants have become engaged in the altercation,” she said.

“Staff responded swiftly to de-escalate the situation and are now working to determine what has occurred.”