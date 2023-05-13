Julian Timoti showcases his barbering skills at the Rotorua Careers Expo in 2021. Photo / Andrew Warner

Julian Timoti showcases his barbering skills at the Rotorua Careers Expo in 2021. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Careers Expo next week will be brimming with exhibitors as it helps students and the community to network and learn about potential future pathways.

The expo is being held at the Energy Events Centre on Wednesday and there will be 84 exhibitors covering a range of vocational sectors, plus seven of New Zealand’s eight universities and two wānanga.

Lynn Gillespie, Rotorua Careers Expo Trust co-chairwoman, says the 2023 event is a one-day showcase of the largest range of education and training providers, businesses and local community groups available to the Rotorua public.

“We are grateful to have the continued support of many of our previous exhibitors. There are also a number of new ones this year.

“Many parents and students are unsure about Te Pukenga and how it works so we are pleased to have Ringa Hora Workforce Development Council with us to explain their role.”

Lynn says a number of new business exhibitors have registered this year, with many of them looking for new employees.

“Tasman Holiday Parks say they intend to open a new park in Rotorua and will be looking for workers. PGF Services - Health Promotion provide confidential services for gambling addiction. Our latest tourist attraction, Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa will be there.

“Come along and see what they have to offer.”

A series of workshops will be running alongside the expo and Lynn says rangatahi have registered for these in advance.

Inspiring the Future explores technology and innovation pathways. Skills to Make It explores what’s important to get a job. Me He Tee (Like a Boss) provides an opportunity for rangatahi Māori to meet established Māori entrepreneurs to learn about their journey.

Lynn says the careers expo is not just for schools and is free to the public.

“The period from 2.30pm to 5pm is a great time for those not in school to come and have quality interactions with our exhibitors.

“If next week’s teachers’ industrial action goes ahead, we encourage Year 10 students, and their parents, to come along too. Many of those students would otherwise be coming with their schools.

“During this afternoon period there will be a number of spot prizes given, so don’t miss out.”

Lynn says besides its value in assisting rangatahi to clarify their future pathways, the expo provides an opportunity for employers to network with learning providers and community groups.

“New Zealand is highly dependent on volunteers and we welcome this opportunity from them to showcase what they offer.”

She says the Rotorua Careers Expo could not go ahead without the months of planning and work of its trustees, volunteers, and sponsors/donors. These include Rotorua Trust, One Foundation, EMA, Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Education.

“I thank them all.”

Sheryl Hewitson, John Paul College careers and transition co-ordinator, says career expos are a way for students to explore their career pathways, and to talk to training institutions and employers in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

“Having the employers at the expo gives young people an idea of the possibilities when they have finished training, making the link from training to work.”

The details

- What: Rotorua Careers Expo

- When: Wednesday, May 17, 9am to 5pm

- Where: Energy Events Centre

