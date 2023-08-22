Voyager 2023 media awards

Rotorua car crime: Vehicle stolen twice in one weekend, police report ‘pattern’ of offending

Kelly Makiha
By
5 mins to read
Murray Trainer from Maketu had his car stolen twice in two nights in Rotorua.

Maketu’s Murray Trainer was gutted when his car was stolen and dumped while visiting Rotorua — then it was stolen again before the tow truck could reach it.

He is just one of several victims

