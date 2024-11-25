Each of the six also donated $100 to Movember, a charity that prioritises funding for three major men’s health issues: mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in New Zealand men and testicular cancer is the most common cancer in Kiwi men under 40. In New Zealand and globally, men are more likely to die from suicide.
Brovember trip co-organiser Jason Bennett said taking time to golf with friends was a rare opportunity.
Their three-day trip included Clearwater Golf Club in Christchurch, Fable Terrace Downs Resort in Canterbury, The Cairns Golf Course at Lake Tekapo and Tai Tapu Golf Club.
For Bennett, taking time out with mates was about honouring everyone he knew who had died from cancer.
“I’ve had a bunch of people in my life that have passed from breast cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, you know lung cancer, so I think it’s something that’s probably in everybody’s lives,” Bennett said.
He would “normally grow a mo” in November to fundraise for the cause, but this year, the golf trip was about “companionship”.
“It’s just having a good time with good people, and bringing awareness to different cancers.
“I doubt there are people of a certain age that haven’t lost someone through a type of cancer,” Bennett said.
Movember started in 2003 when two mates in Australia — Travis Garone and Luke Slattery — decided to try to bring moustaches back into fashion. The following year, their moustache-growing event became a fundraiser.
“You talk about golf and the good shots, the bad shots, but because you’re together for a decent amount of time, which is quite old school, you get time to have a chat and dig into a few things – time to actually knot things out a wee bit and have a decent conversation.”
