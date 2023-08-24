A 13-year-old girl, inset, was left bloodied after being attacked at the Arawa St bus stop. Photos Laura Smith / Supplied

A 13-year-old girl, inset, was left bloodied after being attacked at the Arawa St bus stop. Photos Laura Smith / Supplied

A council stopped using a security company’s patrol services three weeks before a teenage girl was left bloodied after an attack at a CBD bus stop.

The company’s boss believes the attack may have been less severe if its service had still been in use.

Rotorua Lakes Council says community safety is a priority and it still has Safe City Guardians on patrol and CCTV, which had helped identify the attacker. A review is under way and it will seek proposals from security firms.

The district’s mayor, meanwhile, is calling on the Government to “urgently” give Rotorua more police resources, as police say they are working with partners to curb youth offending in the Rotorua CBD.

It comes after a 13-year-old girl suffered a concussion, split lip and other injuries after being repeatedly punched in the face by a stranger while waiting for a bus outside Rotorua Library on Arawa St between 3.56pm and 4.16pm on Tuesday.

Her mum, Tashita Morey, spoke out to the Rotorua Daily Post to raise awareness for other parents about the bus stop and said she had since been overwhelmed by messages of support from around the country.

Watchdog Security chief executive Brett Wilson said, in his view, if his staff were still stationed at that bus stop, “there certainly would have been a better chance of it being less severe”.

“If we were there and had seen it, we certainly would have intervened.”

He said there were “too many variables” to say if it could have been prevented altogether.

Wilson said Watchdog was employed by the council for 18 months to carry out foot patrols in the city, and it always had staff by the violence “hotspot” at the library bus stop between 3pm and 4.30pm.

Three weeks ago the council told the company it would not be using the services anymore, he said.

In his view, however, it was “not really council’s job to fund security in the city”.

“Basically it comes down to a lack of police resources. I know the Government bangs on about 1800 more staff but this town is woefully under-resourced in terms of its frontline policing.

“The ultimate solution is having more police on the streets, but that’s not going to happen so we have to look at secondary solutions which will be a well-trained security team,” he said.

The staff who previously monitored the stop had training and a rapport with the young people and could de-escalate situations. They also had appropriate protection such as stab-proof vests.

“You’d be amazed at how many kids aged 12 to 16 are carrying knives in this town.”

Wilson said the bus stop has been “a hotspot” for “thuggery” since around October and fights between school-aged kids were the main problem.

He said one bashed boy suffered a badly broken leg. He gave two examples from recent weeks of staff having to confiscate knives from young people.

“It’s not a new issue, it’s been going on for a while.

Watchdog Security chief executive Brett Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

“I’d say it’s more a sign of social dysfunction and it’s just manifesting itself in that spot.”

He believed police not arresting young offenders and laws that took a “soft approach” to violent youth were part of the problem.

In his view: “There’s no consequence in terms of kids who are committing quite serious assaults … they know they can keep getting away with it.”

He said it was not only a police problem and he believed there was also a lack of “wrap-around services dealing with these problematic people”.

Rotorua Lakes Council deputy chief executive district development Jean-Paul Gaston confirmed the 18-month arrangement with Watchdog Security had ended.

“There is a review currently under way and there will be a request for proposals from security firms, with a view to further enhancing what we already do.”

Gaston said community safety was a priority. The council’s Safe City Guardians had “a regular presence throughout the CBD”, including in Jean Batten Square — where Tuesday’s incident happened — at busy times.

“Our City Guardians were elsewhere in the CBD when the incident occurred.”

Gaston said the Guardians acted as a deterrent to crime and anti-social behaviour, and often de-escalated incidents.

“This is the first serious incident in this area for some time. Less serious incidents which occur are dealt with by our Guardians with the police called when that is necessary.”

He said the council’s CCTV footage and information often helped police catch offenders, as was the case this week.

The council worked closely with police on community safety and was always looking at ways to improve.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said Tuesday’s assault was “deeply distressing and completely unacceptable”.

“I am calling for the Minister of Police to urgently increase police resource in Rotorua.

“Increased police visibility, resourcing and responsiveness must be a priority for Rotorua.

“As a council, we are prioritising community safety as best we can but we need support to deliver lasting solutions.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / NZME

Security in the area where the attack happened was “already a priority” and the council had noted a reduction in serious offences as a result, she said.

There was monitored CCTV and a close working relationship with police when incidents happened. The council would also be working with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, which managed the buses.

She said she wanted to reassure the community that public spaces were safe.

The council will introduce more safety initiatives in the CBD in the coming months.

“Our Rotorua Library and Jean Batten Square are fantastic facilities for our community and everyone should feel safe here.”

Bay of Plenty Regional Council acting director of public transport Oliver Haycock said Tuesday’s incident was being handled by police.

“We continue to work closely with Rotorua Lakes District Council, other agencies and community organisations to address concerns of anti-social behaviour in the city.”

Rotorua police area prevention manager Inspector Phil Gillbanks said police worked closely with community partners including the council, City Guardians and non-government organisations, in an attempt to curb youth offending in the Rotorua CBD.

Rotorua police area prevention manager Inspector Phil Gillbanks. Photo / NZME

“Police will respond with urgency in accordance with the object and principles of the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989. These principles outline the expected response based on the nature and magnitude of the offending.”

He said Police Youth Services worked closely with Oranga Tamariki and other partners, including the Youth Justice network, to educate and change the behaviours of youth offenders and whānau.

This was intended to reduce long-term harm.

“Police and the wider community will not tolerate this kind of violent behaviour.”

He said on Wednesday that police were supporting the victim of Tuesday’s incident and “the other person has been referred to the youth services process”.

Police Minister Ginny Andersen called the incident “abhorrent”. Responding to Tapsell’s comments, she said the Government had resourced police over the last six years, including increasing constabulary numbers by 1800 and the police budget by 50 per cent.

She said her job was to ensure police had the resources they needed and specific concerns about deployment of staff and resources should be directed to the Police Commissioner.

A police spokeswoman said police deployed staff based on “information we gather on occurrences and calls for service”.

“This is constantly monitored for emerging trends, and adjusted if required.”

A Givealittle page has been set up for the victim.

Cira Olivier is a social issues and breaking news reporter for NZME Bay of Plenty. She has been a journalist since 2019.