Police were called about 3.47am. Photo / 123rf

Police are investigating a ram raid at an alcohol store in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a commercial premises on Otonga Rd about 3.47am.

“It looks to be an alcohol store, alcohol and cigarettes were taken from the store,” she said.

“It looks like the shopfront has been damaged.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances and locate those responsible.”