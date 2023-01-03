Rotorua building consents reach $230 million

An artist's impression of what Kāinga Ora’s Quartz Avenue development on Pukehangi Rd will look like.

Nearly $230 million worth of building consents were issued in Rotorua last year in what has been described as another “extremely busy year”, despite rising costs.

The 983 residential consents valued at $158,407,942 and 103 commercial consents valued at $71,105,500 were issued between January and November 2022, according to Rotorua Lakes Council records. December figures were yet to be released.

That compared to 1036 residential consents valued at $149,407,677 and 128 commercial consents valued at $104,181,850 in 2021.

“Our planning and consenting teams have had another extremely busy year,” Rotorua Lakes Council’s deputy chief executive of district development, Jean-Paul Gaston, said.

“We are working with a number of key developers and iwi groups planning further residential development or looking for new commercial development opportunities in Rotorua.”

Gaston said the number of residential and commercial consents was down compared to 2021, which reflected international and national factors, including supply issues, cost escalations, changes in interest rates, and tightening of borrowing parameters by banks.

“It has been great to see progress on some residential developments that will contribute towards addressing our acute housing shortage, and it is pleasing to see a continued level of commercial investment, all despite the cost escalations that we have been seeing.

“We look forward to seeing this continue into 2023 and beyond.”

The biggest consent in terms of value was $9.5m to upgrade the Rotorua Aquatic Centre’s indoor pool facilities and do seismic strengthening - that was issued in March.

Rotorua-based swimming instructor and coach Henk Greupink.

Swim coach Henk Greupink said the indoor pool was officially closed, as it was now a construction site until 2024.

“Everything that used to operate indoors is now outdoors. It is a bit messy, but everyone understands it is what it is.

“Staff are doing their best to make sure everyone is comfortable.”

Greupink said the indoor pool was in need of a makeover.

“It was falling apart. It will soon look like [it belongs in] this century. It is really unique what they are doing.”

For now, he will enjoy working outside during summer.

“I like it. For the first time, all of the user groups are sharing the complex. In the afternoon, it is a real buzz.”

Another commercial consent valued at $7.5m was issued in January for new civil works for a residential development at Pukehangi Rd.

The residential development will include 42 single-storey two and four-bedroom homes planned for the first stage of development of Kāinga Ora’s Quartz Avenue site, as well as a shared green space.

Kāinga Ora regional director for the Bay of Plenty, Darren Toy, said the first homes had started to arrive on site, and had been trucked in from the Built Smart factory in Huntly where they have been built.

“The homes will continue to be delivered into early next year [2023], and once they are put on piles, will be connected to services and have decks, porches, fences and parking installed.

“Kāinga Ora is exploring housing options for the second stage of this development.”

Toy said resource and building consents were applied for and received from the council, and the first homes began arriving in late November 2022.

“All 42 homes are expected to be completed for new customers by mid-2023, with ongoing delivery of the homes over the first few months, and the connection of them to services, and build decks, porches, fencing and parking. They are expected to be completed in mid-2023.”

Toy said he was pleased with the “rapid progress” being made at Quartz Avenue and the support it had received from neighbours and the community for those homes.

“We’re on-track to have them completed in the middle of next year [2023], and I know there will be many Rotorua whānau excited to move into these modern, warm and dry homes.”

The Rotorua Lakes Council issued a building consent valued at $3m in February for a Biogas facility to be built in Reporoa.

The facility is owned by Ecogas - a joint venture between Pioneer Energy Ltd and Ecostock Supplies Ltd – on land owned by T&G Fresh.

Ecogas chief executive Alzbeta Bouskova said construction of the plant was nearing completion, with some parts of the plant undergoing testing and commissioning.

“We expect construction completion by the end of 2022.”

The plant was officially opened by Minister of Energy Megan Woods on October 20, 2022.

Bouskova said it expected to “ramp up” processing capacity next year, including the start of Auckland Council food scraps supply from April 2023.

2022 building consents

From January 1 Jan to November 30 Nov:

Total value of commercial consents: $71,105,500

Total value of residential consents: $158,407,942

Total number of commercial consents: 103

Total number of residential consents: 983

Top five 2022 building consents

January:

New civil works for residential development

Pukehangi Road

$7,500,000

February:

Biogas facility

3057 Broadlands Road

$3,000,000

March:

Stage 1: Main pool hall alterations and seismic strengthening

42B Tarewa Road

$9,500,000

New truck workshop and paved yard

96 Vaughan Road

$4,500,000

August:

Alterations to clubhouse

22 Hilda Street

$3,500,000