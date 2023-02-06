Rotorua’s official Waitangi Day event, Mō te Aroha o te Iwi, For the Love of the People.

Rotorua’s official Waitangi Day event, Mō te Aroha o te Iwi, For the Love of the People.

The bringing together of all cultures to work in harmony is what Waitangi Day in Rotorua is about.

But Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi reminded those who attended the special gathering at Ōhinemutu, it shouldn’t just happen on February 6.

For the more than 5000 people who poured through Ōhinemutu Village for the Waitangi Day celebration in Rotorua - Mō te Aroha o te Iwi, For the Love of the People - they got to experience the warmth of not only Māori culture but every culture that makes Rotorua special.

There was food, demonstrations, interactive displays and children’s activities dotted around a main stage and through to Te Papaiouru Marae. On the main stage performers showed off what makes their culture special.

From kapa haka to Pacific Island dancers and singers to Filipino songs and western music, the main stage was pumping with help from MC and singer Krissie Knap (affectionately known as Aunty Krissie).

Waitangi Day celebrations at Ohinemutu. Photo / Andrew Warner

The entertainment got serious when Waititi joined the stage. After performing a rendition of Proud To Be Maori in both te reo and English, Waititi told the audience he had just returned from Waitangi where he “rarked things up” and he intended to “rark things up” today.

He briefly reminded those present for some Waitangi Day was not a celebration, it was a commemoration and once Māori were rightfully acknowledged, only then would Aotearoa be the “greatest nation on earth”.

“Be the example for the rest of the world about how it values its tangata whenua.”

He said there should be days like today’s event every day.

“Let’s not wait for one day of the year to do this, reminding ourselves of how we should live together and reminding ourselves of the promise and our commitment to each other. So tangata whenua, all rise together and let’s create the future centric Aotearoa our tipuna (ancestors) intended it to be.”

An important part of the day was raising the 28th Māori Battalion Battle Honours memorial flag for the first time in 76 years.

It was presented by Tā Robert Gillies, the battalion’s last surviving member, in what was a history-creating moment.

Te Arawa kaumātua Monty Morrison said it was a fabulous turnout of more than 5000 people coming through the village throughout the day.

While some light showers left a few early morning visitors scuttling away to their vehicles for shelter around midday, it didn’t last long and held out until 3pm.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said he picked up a hāngī from the food stalls to take to his father for his birthday lunch.

“It’s so great to see so many different cultures enjoying themselves ... There was so much vibrancy and colour, it’s really exciting for Rotorua. This event could grow so people knew to come to Rotorua for a great time at Waitangi Weekend.”

What does Waitangi Day mean to you?

Adam Jefferies. Photo / Kelly Makiha

It’s normally a day off work but this is different. Just seeing where we have come from as a country is really great.

Adam Jefferies, owner of Artzy Giftzy

Mike Keefe. Photo / Kelly Makiha

What epitomises it is all those from multicultural groups displaying themselves. That is what we are about. We are a magnificent blend of cultures working together and the manaakitanga is just gold.

Mike Keefe, community leader

Wiremu Keepa. Photo / Kelly Makiha

It is a bringing together of all cultures so everyone can be together under one kaupapa and that is Waitangi Day. Even now, that might not be significant to all but by holding this occasion here people will realise the significance.

Wiremu Keepa, Ngāti Whakaue kaumātua

Nadia Christensen. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Waitangi is a part of us and today was about celebrating all cultures. It was such a laid-back and relaxed, and friendly, vibe and meant friends and family from other areas could come and be with us today too.

Nadia Christensen, Professionals Real Estate commercial sales and leasing agent



