“Then I started volunteering for the Cancer Society and everything shifted.”

Barrack was at work when she received her diagnosis - a 7cm tumour had been found in her right breast, and subsequent testing revealed extensive spread to her lymph nodes.

She had multiple rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.

She reached out to the local Cancer Society for support.

“The staff, the volunteers, everyone - they’ve just been brilliant.

“The Cancer Society has been with me every step of the way - from practical support to the people who just show up with a cup of tea and a kind word.

“Claire from the Rotorua Cancer Society office has become a beautiful presence in my life.”

Barrack was supported by the Cancer Society’s Lions Lodge - a free facility that provided meals, accommodation and a regular hospital shuttle - when she needed weeks worth of radiation at Waikato Hospital.

“It was incredible - such a warm, welcoming place. The daily chats, the laughs, even the walks to town … it felt like a community.”

But it was volunteering for Daffodil Day that proved to be a turning point in Barrack’s recovery.

“Volunteering gave me back my sense of purpose. It brought me out of a really tough headspace.

“Instead of focusing on what I’d lost, I was helping others - and that changed everything.”

From packing and labelling fundraising boxes to helping count donations and dressing in yellow, Barrack committed herself to the campaign.

“We even looked like a couple of oversized daffodils,” she said with a laugh.

“It was fun, it was meaningful, and it reminded me I’m not alone.”

Now in the final phase of treatment, Barrack is planning for this year’s Daffodil Day.

“It’s more than a fundraiser - it’s a symbol of hope, of community, and of how we care for each other.

“If what we do here helps even one person feel less alone in their cancer journey, it’s all worth it. If my story encourages just one person to donate or volunteer, that’s a win. It really does make a difference.”

Daffodil Day is the Cancer Society’s largest fundraising campaign, funding vital services in the community such as support groups, accommodation and life-saving cancer research.

With one in three people impacted by cancer and rates set to rise to 50% by 2040, support has never been more urgently needed.

Visit the daffodil day website to donate or sign up to help.

- Contributed content by the Cancer Society