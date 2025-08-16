Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua breast cancer survivor volunteering for Cancer Society

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read

Rotorua woman Lucy Barrack, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, is now volunteering for the Cancer Society.

Rotorua woman Lucy Barrack, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, is now volunteering for the Cancer Society.

When Rotorua woman Lucy Barrack was diagnosed with breast cancer just after Christmas in 2023, life took an unexpected turn.

What followed was a year of chemotherapy, major surgery, and radiation treatment.

But through it all, Barrack found strength and an “unexpected lifeline” in volunteering with the Cancer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save