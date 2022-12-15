(From left): Karearea Bowden-McClutchie (CFO of Coffee Direct), chief executive of NZ Māori Tourism Pania Tyson-Nathan, and Rohm Dixon (CEO of Coffee Direct) with their awards. Photo / Gino Demeer

Rotorua Boys’ High School students received multiple awards at the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) National Awards evening, including a National Excellence Award for Rangatahi Entrepreneur, and the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Award for Best Annual Review.

They also received a $10,000 donation towards their business.

Recently, hundreds of guests attended the YES National Awards 2022 at Te Papa in Wellington.

There were 4687 secondary school students that participated in The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme this year, setting up more than 1000 companies between them. The awards night celebrated 28 of these companies, and one company was crowned National YES Company of the Year.

Coffee Direct, from Rotorua Boys’ High School, were awarded the National Excellence Award for Rangatahi Entrepreneur. This award recognised the way the company reflected Māori cultural aspects across their business and product.

Rohm Dixon and Karearea Bowden-McClutchie from Rotorua Boys' High School performed a haka for the winning team Sole, from Otago Girls’ High School. Photo / Gino Demeer

Judges described the company as, “an incredibly innovative team who identified a captive market, learned from their experiences and acted as role models for fellow students”.

The award was presented by Pania Tyson-Nathan, chief executive of NZ Māori Tourism. In a surprise announcement, Pania pledged $10,000 to the company to help with their business.

Coffee Direct also received the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Award for Best Annual Review in recognition of the impeccable presentation and content of their final report as part of the Young Enterprise Scheme.

The company is a coffee shop serving teachers, support staff and students at Rotorua Boys’ High School. It makes coffee accessible and convenient for their customers and uses New Zealand-owned app On The Go for ordering. They have an excellent sales model that has seen them generate more than 4200 sales this year.

Coffee Direct have created a legacy strategy grounded in a tuakana/teina whakaaro, where they mentor junior students to ensure the future success of their business.

As a company, they are leading the way for Māori students in their school community and rangatahi who aspire to be a part of the business. They hope that their offering results in less stressed teachers with more time on their hands to be with and support Raukura students, while starting the day with a smile on their face.

The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme Company of the Year 2022 was Sole, from Otago Girls’ High School.