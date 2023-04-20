Armed police surrounded the BNZ bank branch in Amohau St, Rotorua in November last year. Photo / Andrew Warner

A man who held seven people captive inside Rotorua’s BNZ bank last year has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Rhys Hoffman, 35, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today and pleaded guilty to two charges - unlawfully detaining and threatening to do grievous bodily harm - relating to seven victims.

Hoffman, whose name suppression lapsed this week, was charged following an incident at the BNZ bank in Rotorua Central just after 4pm on November 10 that saw several shops and businesses put into lockdown.

At an appearance in court on Wednesday, he indicated he would plead guilty to amended charges. He was originally facing 14 charges - seven counts of unlawfully detaining a person (kidnapping) and seven counts of threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

The Hamilton man was remanded in custody to reappear today and he pleaded guilty to the amended representative charges. Representative chargesmeans the offences happened more than once.

Judge Maree MacKenzie remanded Hoffman in custody to reappear for sentencing on July 7 at 2.15pm.

Hoffman asked Judge Maree MacKenzie if he would be given a chance to let his victims know on the day of sentencing how remorseful he was.

His lawyer, Andrew Schulze, said his client was “keen to make amends” and it was clear from the summary of facts that towards the end of their ordeal he apologised and let some of them leave.

Judge MacKenzie made a referral for the victims to consider restorative justice, indicating it was a voluntary process.

She made an order the victims could appear at sentencing via audio-visual link if they were more comfortable doing so instead of being physically present in court.

Hoffman also asked Judge MacKenzie if it was possible for his sentencing date to be brought forward, telling her that while on remand he was confined to 23 hours lockdown at Spring Hill Corrections Facility.

“The sooner I am sentenced the sooner I can rehabilitate through this and rectify this.”

Judge MacKenzie said the court needed to find the next available date and July 7 was it.