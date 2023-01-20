Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua bistro reduces opening hours for first time in 17yrs as staff shortages plague region

Zoe Hunter
By
7 mins to read
Richard and Julie Sewell from Urbano Bistro have had to reduce their opening hours due to staff shortages. Photo / Andrew Warner

Richard and Julie Sewell from Urbano Bistro have had to reduce their opening hours due to staff shortages. Photo / Andrew Warner

It’s been open seven days a week for 17 years, but staff shortages have forced one Rotorua business to reduce its opening hours as the issue plagues the region.

But there is “light at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post