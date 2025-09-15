“It feels good to win, we’re proud of ourselves.

“We just came to jam and have fun, and to share the message of our songs. It’s about to raise up and have a voice.

“We want to demonstrate to the younger generation that you don’t have to be heard just through kaupapa haka.

“It could be other things like theatre, music, whatever your passion is.”

The band, whose members are of Te Arawa, Tūhoe, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, and Ngāpuhi descent, is made up of Webster on drums, Te Ariki Rogers on bass, Te Irimana Edmunds on guitar, and Te Rauna Webster-Tarei and Te Umairangi Webster-Tarei on vocals.

They won $3000 in musical equipment from Rockshop as well as an $8000 New Music Single grant from NZ On Air to record a single, film a music video and promote the release.

Judge Jeff Newton said Kotahi Te Rā were the “most realised” band.

“They had a very clear identity and they knew who they were and what they stood for.

“Technically, they were one of the most sound acts of the night.”

Mana whenua from Tamatea College and Flaxmere College in Hawke’s Bay were named the second-place winners in the band category, winning $1500 in musical equipment from Rockshop.

A number of sought-after awards were presented at the finals, including the top three places, the Musicianship Award, the Smokefree Mana Wahine Award, the NZ Music Commission Best Song Award, the Smokefree Best Vocals Award and the Te Reo Award.

Levol Y from Manurewa High School in Auckland was named the winning solo/duo act for 2025.

Smokefree Tangata Beats, which is run alongside Smokefreerockquest, is a platform for developing and growing young musical talent reflecting the unique cultural identity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the South Pacific.

For young musicians, Smokefree Tangata Beats is seen as a huge stepping stone into careers in music, with previous musical successes including the likes of Ria Hall, Spacifix, Adeaze and Strangely Arousing.

International breakthrough artists Alien Weaponry and Nesian Mystik came through the programme; the latter being the only band from Aotearoa to have 10 singles certified gold or platinum.