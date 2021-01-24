Rotorua and Taupō Covid-19 testing hours increased in wake of Northland case

Lakes DHB have increased the hours on Covid-19 testing centres in Rotorua. Photo / File

The Lakes District Health Board's two community testing centres have increased their opening hours after the discovery of a community case in Northland.

The centres are at Kahukura Rugby Sports Club on Pukuatua St, Rotorua and 79 Miro St, Taupō.

They are opening from 12.30pm today and will be open seven days a week from 9am to 3pm for two weeks.

These opening hours can be extended should there be demand.

Lakes DHB encouraged anyone who has been at any of the identified venues at the significant times, or who has Covid-19 symptoms, to get tested.