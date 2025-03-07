Advertisement
Rotorua and Taupō among areas hit by drought, $100k aid announced

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.

Funding has been made available to farmers as more regions, including parts of Rotorua and Taupō, were classified as being under drought conditions today.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay classified drought conditions in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons, and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, recognising the worsening conditions faced by many farmers.

McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said the Government was acting quickly to give farmers certainty and release pressure building across farms in these areas.

“Below-average rainfall continues to make it difficult for farmers as soil moisture levels dry out and stock feed and water become tight in same areas” McClay said.

“Northland, Waikato, King Country, Manawatu, Tararua, Marlborough, Tasman, Nelson and parts of Taupō and Rotorua are all experiencing extended hot, dry conditions.

“This has reduced pasture growth rates and farmers are having to feed-out earlier to fill the gap.”

McClay said the Government was making $100,000 available to rural support groups and organisations that worked with farmers on the ground across affected regions.

Patterson urged farmers and growers to seek support if needed.

“I encourage farmers and growers to talk to their neighbours, mates, networks, and industry representatives if they need advice or support.”

McClay also instructed The Ministry for Primary Industries to continue monitoring the conditions across all regions as temperatures began to drop and growth slowed.

The classifications unlocked further support for farmers and growers, including tax relief, and it enabled the Ministry of Social Development to consider rural assistance payments, Paterson said.

Farmers can contact their Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254 or MPI’s On Farm Support team on 0800 707 133 for support.

