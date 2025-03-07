Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.

Funding has been made available to farmers as more regions, including parts of Rotorua and Taupō, were classified as being under drought conditions today.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay classified drought conditions in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons, and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, recognising the worsening conditions faced by many farmers.

McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said the Government was acting quickly to give farmers certainty and release pressure building across farms in these areas.

“Below-average rainfall continues to make it difficult for farmers as soil moisture levels dry out and stock feed and water become tight in same areas” McClay said.

“Northland, Waikato, King Country, Manawatu, Tararua, Marlborough, Tasman, Nelson and parts of Taupō and Rotorua are all experiencing extended hot, dry conditions.