Their vehicles were also impounded.

More than 350 breath tests found no one over the alcohol limit.

In Hamilton, one person was arrested and charged for possession of cannabis and two others were arrested for being parties to an offence.

Police issued 63 infringement offence notices and six non-operation orders.

Two vehicles were also impounded for antisocial road user behaviour.

Of 780 breath tests, five were positive for excess breath alcohol.

A Hamilton man was also ordered to appear in court after having been identified as a participant in a previous road user gathering.

Police established checkpoints around the planned gatherings, ensuring drivers would be intercepted while leaving, Gillbanks said.

He said the operation showed that no matter where antisocial road users planned to be, police would be there.

“Staff from both districts worked cohesively and as one, using decisive zero-tolerance action to intercept and disrupt the antisocial road user behaviour in our respective areas.”

Waikato road policing Senior Sergeant John McCarthy said police were committed to ensuring those participating in antisocial road user behaviour were held to account.

“Not only does this keep nearby residents awake and damage roads, but it places drivers, passengers, bystanders and other motorists at extreme risk.”

Police asked the public to report antisocial road user activity with as much information as safely possible.

“We need your help preventing and responding to the activity, and in cases where we cannot immediately respond, [to allow] us to follow up with drivers and take later enforcement action.”

People should call 111 if it was happening now, or 105 for non-emergencies. Information could be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”