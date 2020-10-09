Rotorua and Bay of Plenty marae welcome funding boost from Provincial Growth Fund

Owhata Marae at Hinemoa Point is one of the marae getting a funding boost. Photo / File

The announcement of millions of dollars of funding to restore marae throughout the region is significant news for the livelihoods of many Rotorua residents.

Local Māori are excited following the announcement yesterday

that nearly $100 million will be injected into marae nationwide, creating 3100 jobs.

Rotorua and Bay of Plenty marae are set to get the lion's share of the funding, with 77 marae in the region receiving $29,614,993, creating 648 jobs.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced yesterday that hundreds of marae throughout the country would be upgraded through investments from the Provincial Growth Fund's refocused post-Covid-19 funding.

The idea of the fund is to create jobs and put money into the pockets of local tradespeople and businesses.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust was successful in getting $4,525,104 in funding for the organisation to oversee 10 marae projects that were expected to create 34 jobs.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust chief executive Karen Vercoe. Photo / File

Chief executive Karen Vercoe said it gave whānau the opportunity to renovate their own marae.

"It allows us to get our own whānau working on those projects."

She said it would enable apprentices to come home to work on their marae while also bolstering Māori trades businesses that were already established.

"We are really excited about this. It gives an opportunity for people to look at the carpentry and building industry if they hadn't already. It's a significant project to allow our Māori tradies to do mahi on their home marae, which is just fantastic."

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey.

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey said he joined all kaumātua and whānau "who never thought we'd see a Government invest around $100m into marae".

"From Tahuwhakatiki Marae receiving $500,000 for their renovation aspirations to Tuhourangi getting $500,000 towards the restoration of their marae, I am mightily proud to be part of the coalition Government making this equity finally happen."

He said he wanted to deliver a big mihi to all iwi and Māori organisations that applied and committed to working in partnership with the Government.

The types of upgrades that will be funded include plumbing, carpentry, electrical, painting and landscaping. In practical terms, this includes work on covered walkways and shelters; resealing of carparks; installation of ramps and safety rails; the repair of water boilers, guttering and spouting; installation of fire sprinklers; and the completion of carvings.

The Provincial Development Unit and Te Puni Kōkiri have had the marae projects identified, quoted, assessed and set up to be contracted.

Jones said applicants were working closely with the Ministry of Social Development to identify workers who needed redeployment due to the economic effects of Covid-19.

Region Funding No. of Marae Jobs

Bay of Plenty $29,614,993 77 648

Canterbury $160,440 2 30

Chatham Islands $198,318 1 6

Hawke's Bay $9,623,529 51 262.5

Manawatū-Whanganui/Horowhenua $7,139,349 33 560.5

Southland $718,576 2 25

Tai Tokerau/Northland $9,287,603 34 388

Tairāwhiti/East Coast $14,267,895 59 393.6

Taranaki $7,407,008 23 305.5

Te Tau Ihu/Top of the South $761,861 4 38

Waikato $13,896,659 53 363

Wairarapa / Kapiti $3,191,284 10 88.8

West Coast $248,376 2 20

Grand Total $96,515,895 351 3128.9