Clayton Fox is accused of being involved in an underage prostitution ring. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua man police allege helped run an underage prostitution ring involving drugs will face more charges in the coming weeks, a court has been told.

Clayton Fox, 49, appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday on 12 charges including assisting a person under 18 to provide commercial sex services and unlawful sexual connection with a young person.

He also faced drug charges including possession of cannabis for supply, possession of methamphetamine for supply and a representative charge of administering methamphetamine to a woman under 18.

His lawyer, Taria Ngawhika, told Judge Maree MacKenzie that Fox was to plead to the charges today but she had been advised by police more charges would be laid.

She said a meeting with the officer in charge was set for next week and they should soon know what the new charges were.

She asked the matter be adjourned to allow time to review the new charges.

Judge MacKenzie said she would like to align the court dates with Fox’s co-accused, Wikitoria Pepene, 31, but she had pleaded not guilty to her charges and would not be back in court until February 7. Judge MacKenzie said that was too far away.

She remanded Fox in custody to reappear on December 4 and enter pleas.

Police alleged Fox, Pepene and a third accused, Darby Bronson Whareaorere, 29, were involved in an illegal commercial sex service in Rotorua involving underage girls.

Fox and Pepene are jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply and operating a prostitution business without a certificate.

Whareaorere, 29, has been charged with assisting a minor to provide commercial sexual services, obtaining a pecuniary advantage of $1540 by deception, and receiving cash payment he knew was derived from commercial sexual services provided by a minor.

He has not entered pleas and is to reappear on November 22.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.