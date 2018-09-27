Gibb said the redevelopment was "essential" to keeping the airport open and creating a range of income generating opportunities.
Gibb was asked by councillors about the expected disruption to travellers and the potential for a Koru lounge.
The initial stages of redevelopment will take place in the international arrivals area at the southern end of the terminal.
During this stage airport operations will be run out of the existing departure lounge.
The interior of the arrivals hall will be demolished and rebuilt with a series of new booths for rental car companies, extra facilities for operators wanting to come into the airport and a digital advertising space, Gibb said.
Once the first stage is complete, the centrepiece of the building between the arrival and departure lounge will be demolished.
The final stage of work will be in the departure hall and during this stage departures will operate through the old international area.
This stage of the development will include provisions for upgraded commercial and food and beverages space.
The upgrade has been designed to handle the increase of tourists expected in the next 10 to 15 years.
Gibb said the airport was in the "final throes of a conversation with Air New Zealand" about a Koru lounge.