The winner said they did not yet know what they would use the money for. “I don’t need anything so it’s just going to sit there until I think of something.”

They did not celebrate on the weekend “because I was too stunned”.

They said they won $5000 “on the same sort of ticket once” about 10 years ago, which they bought from Countdown on Fenton Street.

Springfield Superette and Lotto owner Raj Kumar confirmed a local won $75,000 from a $5 Instant Kiwi crossword scratchie.

Kumar said the winner told the store on Friday of their win.

Springfield Superette and Lotto owner Raj Kumar. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kumar said it was “so exciting” and he was happy for the local who had “struck big”.

He said he had known the player for “years” and they regularly played. “The greatest joy and gratification is when ... a local wins it.”

Kumar said he sold a $3 scratchie to a local who won $50,000 about 20 years ago.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.