The fireworks and laser show brought the crowds to Owen Delaney Park every year - until Covid-19 forced its cancellation.

The fireworks and laser show brought the crowds to Owen Delaney Park every year - until Covid-19 forced its cancellation.

Lake Taupō Rotary is hoping to revive the annual fireworks and laser extravaganza, after it was cancelled in November 2023 due to a lack of sponsorship.

The annual event at Owen Delaney Park has been a fixture in Taupō for the past 29 year, but was cancelled in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions and in 2022 because it had no commercial partner.

In previous years, the event was sponsored by Starlight Cinema, but this arrangement ended when the cinema was sold last year.

Now, the Rotary club is looking for a business, or several businesses, to take on supporting one of the biggest family events in Taupō's calendar.

The event, which tied in with Guy Fawkes Night in November, typically had food vendors and entertainment on site, with a family-friendly film screening followed by a fireworks and laser show.

Lake Taupō Rotary president-elect Jackie Robinson said the event was eagerly anticipated by families, and its presence was missed.

“People were very disappointed when it couldn’t go ahead.”

The lack of funding usually brought in by the event also impacted the rest of Rotary’s community work in Taupō.

“Not having the funds that we usually do, we haven’t been able to get out there as much.”

She said any inquiries from businesses were welcomed, and the club was interested in hearing from anyone who might be able to provide full or partial sponsorship.