Rollie Heke was arrested this morning. Photo / Supplied

Alleged Morrinsville shooter Rollie James Heke will face three charges of attempted murder of police officers when he appears in court.

The 36-year-old was arrested early today at a home in the Kaingaroa Forest township, south-east of Rotorua, police said.

Officers spent two weeks looking for Heke across the country after he allegedly shot at police with a military-style semi-automatic weapon on August 13 in the Waikato town of Morrinsville.

Police said he was taken into custody without incident after armed officers surrounded a property.

He is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on Friday afternoon, facing eight charges including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, failing to stop for police and methamphetamine-related offences.

Heke's associate, 43-year-old Irene Scanlon, was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant in Te Awamutu this morning.

Four other people have also been charged with assisting Heke avoid arrest, according to court documents.

- AAP