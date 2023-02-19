Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Roll along to Rotorua Tractor and Machinery Club’s Working Day

Shauni James
By
2 mins to read
There will be fun for all ages at the Working Day on February 26.

There will be fun for all ages at the Working Day on February 26.

A day of fun, history, learning, and all things tractors and machinery is on the cards for those who roll up to a local club’s Working Day.

The Rotorua Tractor and Machinery Club is holding this annual event on Sunday, February 26.

The day will feature vintage tractors, ploughing, stationary engines, refreshments, haymaking, vintage cars and trucks, a swap meet, and tractor tug-o-war.

President Noel Blackwell says there will be all sorts of old tractors, cars and trucks on show, and they ask the owners to attach some background information to their vehicles for people to read.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Rotorua Tractor and Machinery Club is looking forward to sharing its Working Day with the community.
The Rotorua Tractor and Machinery Club is looking forward to sharing its Working Day with the community.

The Mamaku Fire Brigade will be there putting on a barbecue, and for any first aid assistance.

Noel says the haymaking will be weather permitting and that everyone can lend a hand in getting the hay baled up.

He says one of the things he enjoys about the Working Days are when people come up to him and say things such as, “I remember sitting on granddad’s knee on a tractor just like this”.

“It brings back memories for some, and it shows people how things used to be done. We usually get quite a big crowd up, and hopefully we will this year too.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

He says money raised goes towards the Rotorua Tractor and Machinery Club and a donation to the Mamaku Fire Brigade.

Noel says he is looking forward to taking along his little tractor which was built in Paris, showing the chaff cutter from 1986 he has rebuilt, and talking to other like-minded people.

“It’s a great day... it takes me back to the days when I used to drive tractors similar to these.

“There are a lot of people in Rotorua who have tractors done up in their sheds, and this is an opportunity for them to bring them out and have a lot of fun.”

The details

- What: Tractor and Machinery Working Day

- When: Sunday, February 26, gates open 10am

- Where: Corner of SH5 and Oturoa Rd, Mamaku

- Entry: $10, children 12 and under free, swap meet sellers $20

There will be plenty to see at the annual Working Day.
There will be plenty to see at the annual Working Day.


This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post