There will be fun for all ages at the Working Day on February 26.

There will be fun for all ages at the Working Day on February 26.

A day of fun, history, learning, and all things tractors and machinery is on the cards for those who roll up to a local club’s Working Day.

The Rotorua Tractor and Machinery Club is holding this annual event on Sunday, February 26.

The day will feature vintage tractors, ploughing, stationary engines, refreshments, haymaking, vintage cars and trucks, a swap meet, and tractor tug-o-war.

President Noel Blackwell says there will be all sorts of old tractors, cars and trucks on show, and they ask the owners to attach some background information to their vehicles for people to read.

The Rotorua Tractor and Machinery Club is looking forward to sharing its Working Day with the community.

The Mamaku Fire Brigade will be there putting on a barbecue, and for any first aid assistance.

Noel says the haymaking will be weather permitting and that everyone can lend a hand in getting the hay baled up.

He says one of the things he enjoys about the Working Days are when people come up to him and say things such as, “I remember sitting on granddad’s knee on a tractor just like this”.

“It brings back memories for some, and it shows people how things used to be done. We usually get quite a big crowd up, and hopefully we will this year too.”

He says money raised goes towards the Rotorua Tractor and Machinery Club and a donation to the Mamaku Fire Brigade.

Noel says he is looking forward to taking along his little tractor which was built in Paris, showing the chaff cutter from 1986 he has rebuilt, and talking to other like-minded people.

“It’s a great day... it takes me back to the days when I used to drive tractors similar to these.

“There are a lot of people in Rotorua who have tractors done up in their sheds, and this is an opportunity for them to bring them out and have a lot of fun.”

The details

- What: Tractor and Machinery Working Day

- When: Sunday, February 26, gates open 10am

- Where: Corner of SH5 and Oturoa Rd, Mamaku

- Entry: $10, children 12 and under free, swap meet sellers $20

There will be plenty to see at the annual Working Day.