Review: Virtuosic repertoire admirably presented by classical duo at St Luke's Church Rotorua concert

Photo / Getty Images

Review

What: Noelle Dannenbring and Lucas Baker concert

Where: St Luke's Church

When: Wednesday June 22

Reviewed by: Richard Anaru

If you consider yourself a classical music buff and I mentioned Cesar Franck you would probably say "yes I know of him".

If I asked you "how about Arno Babadjanian?" and you said "yes, I know his work" well, I'd be suitably impressed!

The later is, let's say, not as well known to a wider audience as he should and that's quite a shame because his ''Sonata For Violin and Piano in B-flat Major, while complex in arrangement, is quite outstanding to the ear.

It's especially impressive when performed by two up-and-coming virtuoso classical exponents, namely Noelle Dannenbring (piano) from Rotorua and Lucas Baker (violin) from Wellington who form the classical duo Korua (love the name!).

The duo united in 2020 as a result of some collaborative discussions between the two at various music festivals that resulted in this wonderful short tour.

Performing last night at St Luke's Church, they took a smallish audience on a musical adventure through the quite beautiful Cesar Franck 'Sonata For Violin and Piano in B-flat Major' and then on to the wild and energetic Babadjanian composition ''Sonata For Violin and Piano in B-flat Major.

Now, both players will probably agree the performance, although thoroughly enjoyable, wasn't perfect by any stretch of the imagination but, my word, it was their courage and inventiveness in the performance by both players that made its presence felt.

Actually that's what Korua is about. Eager to bring an ingredient, a twist, their own X factor to these wonderful compositions they might find hidden away in musical attics or under rocks.

It is wonderful to witness the beginning of something that just might go somewhere. And you never know, those who were there might one day look on this as a special night.