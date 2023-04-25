Don Shanks and Jenni Hill are magnetic as Bob and Fran Price in Centre Stage Taupo's latest production. /Supplied

Things I know to be true is a raw and realistic portrayal of the issues and dynamics of a couple and their family of four adult children.

Although set in playwright Andrew Bovell’s native Australia, the Price family’s problems, big and small, are likely to strike a chord with most audience members in some way.

The play, by necessity, has both the parents’ and children’s personal dramas occurring at the same time, but the themes of marriage, breakups, joy and despair are likely to resonate widely, even if their timing is more condensed than usual.

The cast of six are the only characters we see on stage, giving an intimate feel that sometimes borders on claustrophobic.

Each family member has their turn as the focus of the story, meaning that there is no main character to speak of, adding to the cohesive and familial feeling that the cast seem to naturally convey.

There are moments when feelings and actions seem bigger or louder than most might see in their own homes, but generally the audience are kept in the moment, swept up in what’s going on in front of them.

The small cast can all be commended for their performances, each utterly convincing in their familial roles.

A particularly standout turn, though, comes from Phil Somerville as Mark Price, whose character’s arc is perhaps the most heart-breaking.

Somerville handles the gravity of Mark’s situation with understated vulnerability, in a way that left more than one audience member in tears.

The set is also fantastic, instantly transporting the audience to the garden of the Price parents’ modest, suburban Australian home, the heart of the family and the centre of the play’s action.

This is ably supported by the lighting, costumes and props, which add to the immersion.

The direction is pared-back and unfussy, which reinforces the simple truths of the performance.

It is worth noting that the play overall is best suited to adult audiences only, and there is fairly frequent strong language.

Without spoiling anything, it also contains themes of LGBTQIA+ people and familial rejection of them, which may be upsetting to some audience members.

Centre Stage Taupō's production of Things I know to be true runs from April 26 to May 6 at The Playhouse, Matai Street. Tickets can be purchased online via https://www.trybooking.com/nz/events/landing/8760.